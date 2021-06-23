Opinion Editors Choice

Coming soon — good, old-fashioned property porn

How does a new generation of estate agents in Jozi up its game to sell an unsellable city?

I admit it freely; 15 years ago I was a sucker for property porn.



Whether it was escapist fantasy like the BBC’s Grand Designs, in which relatable Poms got into crippling debt to transform barns and churches and caves into homes that looked like a public library in Stockholm, or cheap and nasty little shows about “flipping” flatlets for a quick buck, I was there, popcorn in my fist and stars in my eyes...