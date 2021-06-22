Police need to regain trust of New Brighton residents

New Brighton has, sadly, become a no-go area. Residents are at their wits’ end, desperate for help as criminals are on a rampage, terrorising them at every turn. This prompted yet another picket by New Brighton residents at the weekend, only this time it was to raise their frustrations over what they say is inadequate policing in the area.



Committee members of the Blawa Task Team gathered in Embizweni Square and handed over a memorandum and a large bundle of petition forms with about 2,000 signatures to acting district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso. ..