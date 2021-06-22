Lindiwe Sisulu hits back at Justice Malala: ‘We remain committed to transforming lives’

With regard to human settlements, ‘there is still much more that needs to be done’, but there has been progress

The Herald columnist Justice Malala, in an opinion piece published on Monday and titled “Reshuffle the cabinet, please, Mr President”, referred to several ministers who, in his view, should not be in cabinet positions. This included Lindiwe Sisulu, about whom he said: “She is so unsuccessful at her job she wants to be president.” Below is a response from her department.



We have noted with disappointment an article published in your publication titled “Reshuffle the cabinet, please, Mr President”. The piece was written by a veteran journalist, yet had some unexpected glaring errors, considering the writer in question is a veteran political commentator, who should know better or should have done some research before putting pen to paper...