Trust SA to cock up even benign forms of corruption

PREMIUM

Reading the newspapers you’d think President Cyril Ramaphosa had slipped into a phone booth and come out as Superman. Captain New Dawn.



He’d privatised SAA, disciplined a senior cabinet minister enmeshed in a corruption scandal, wrestled another to the ground to deregulate energy policy and been photographed talking to the leaders of the free world at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Cornwall...