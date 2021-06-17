For Muthambi and her ilk, there is but one god and it ain’t in heaven

Faith Muthambi’s sympathy for religious leaders’ lockdown complaints is another in a long line of ANC anomalies

Faith Muthambi, the patron saint of unemployable cadres who somehow still have highly lucrative jobs, has hope for those who want to blur the distinction between church and state.



On Tuesday evening, religious leaders denounced the new lockdown regulations, telling a governmental portfolio committee that they unfairly target the faithful...