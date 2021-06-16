Cleaning up police force vital for SA’s future

Already having a poor relationship with communities, the trust between the police and South Africans will likely take a further knock following an increase in criminals posing as SAPS officers.



Poor and reactive policing, officers allegedly colluding with criminals and being on the payroll of thugs, an unfriendly environment at police stations and poor response time (when there is a van available) have contributed to the public’s trust in the SAPS being eroded over the years...