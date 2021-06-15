New thinking for SA’s democracy to work for all

Claims of racial bias (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-06-01-reserve-bank-head-lesetja-kganyago-enters-fray-over-school-diversity/) against black pupils at affluent private schools are becoming a routine South African event. They are also a symbol of the country’s reality.



The private schools were created by and for white people — this is reflected in their rules and customs. But they are seen as centres of education quality and so black people who can afford them send their children to them. But they either can’t or won’t change into institutions which include everyone. All of which is a fair description of South Africa since 1994...