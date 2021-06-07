Opinion

Fed-up with power failures and water cuts

Editorial Comment None 07 June 2021

Hardly a week goes by without an alert from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality about either a power failure or a water disruption — and some residents have had to contend with both simultaneously.

The past weekend was no different, leaving residents frustrated with load-shedding implemented by Eskom and then experiencing the Ditchling substation — which supplies power to much of the western suburbs — tripping yet again...

