Lives sacrificed on altar of gluttony
It takes a special kind of morally inept person to conspire to plunder resources meant for life-saving protective equipment while South Africans are battling a deadly pandemic.
That is exactly what happened as millions of us stayed home, trying to make sense of what was then an unknown virus, fearing for our lives and choosing to stay away from our nearest and dearest in the interest of saving lives...
