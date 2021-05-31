President Cyril Ramaphosa is not short of enemies, poor man.

If we are to believe the likes of Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma, two men who hate him with a passion, he has had it in for them for decades. Zuma expects us to believe Ramaphosa was machinating against him as far back as the 1990s.

Zuma was deputy president of SA from June 1999. In April 2001 Steve Tshwete, the late minister of safety and security, announced on television that there was an investigation into an alleged plot by Ramaphosa, Tokyo Sexwale and Mathews Phosa to oust then president Thabo Mbeki. Zuma wants us to believe Mbeki and Ramaphosa were in cahoots even then to oust the man from Nkandla.

Magashule and others use the same convoluted logic. If it’s not a Machiavellian Ramaphosa coming for them then it’s the CIA, white monopoly capital, the whites, the clever blacks ... The list is endless. Evidence? Nothing.

Yet it’s not these losers that Ramaphosa has to worry too much about. The revitalised crime-fighting institutions have begun grinding away and before long many of these “victims” will have to answer questions in the dock. The next challenge for Ramaphosa is his friends.

It is inevitable, given the recent corrupt history of the ANC, that many of the president’s allies are at least as dirty as those considered to be his enemies. The more we learn the clearer it is that there are very few clean hands in the top echelons of the party. That presents a huge problem not just for Ramaphosa and the ANC, but for the country. The deterioration of investor confidence and the instability that is associated with the movement of the compromised from Ramaphosa’s camp into the hands of his opponents will continue.

What a sorry bunch Ramaphosa has around him! Take the state security deputy minister, Zizi Kodwa. It now transpires that this Ramaphosa ally accepted at least R2m in payments, allegedly bribes, from tech company EOH. If Kodwa is charged he will have to step down from his positions, just as the ANC has correctly forced Magashule to do.