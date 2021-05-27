Another buzzword which means nothing

If such a thing existed we would not have corruption in the top structures of government, universities, big business

Ever notice how impressive-sounding terms seep into the public discourse until everyone from tiresome government officials to hustling motivational speakers sap any residual meaning out of them? On this point, if I hear the words “consequence management” one more time I am going to flip. It is a buzzword right now that bestows on the utterer a misplaced modicum of intelligence; I mean, the words sound so grand: consequence management.



It’s actually a load of bull in SA. Sduduzo Mncwabe posted on Twitter this week that “in a country with accountability, we would be waking up to the news of Dr Zweli Mkhize resigning”. In other words, there would have been immediate consequences for the mismanagement of the vaccine rollout. “Alternatively put,” said a responding tweet, “the President has just accepted the letter of resignation from the minister of health. Meaning he was forced 2resign by the President.”..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.