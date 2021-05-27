ANC defies laws of time and space, but luckily facts don’t atrophy
Jacob Zuma and the health ministry managed to buy time this week, but so did journalists
In the centre of Pietermaritzburg there stands a miracle of physics and philosophy: Schrödinger’s Podium, an object that raises the praise singers of Jacob Zuma high above the street and yet simultaneously allows them to prostrate themselves as low as any self-respecting South African can grovel.
The courtiers trotting up and down its steps, however, don’t seem to understand its phenomenal qualities. Instead, they are using those reality-bending boards simply as a makeshift stage on which to perform their wretched little morality play: “Msholozi (Long May He Cause The Rains To Come) Is The Victim Of A Plot”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.