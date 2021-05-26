Opinion

Real danger in crying wolf about rape

Editorial Comment None 26 May 2021

We all know it: SA has a huge problem when it comes to violence against women and often it feels like the wheels of justice do not turn fast enough for the victims.

The result is that they either do not report these crimes because of the perception that they will not see justice or, when they do report, they lose hope during the ensuing legal process...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves
Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere

Most Read

X