A government that can’t provide water is not worthy of being in power
A friend of mine who is a pharmacist in Harare once told me that he makes good money selling drips to hospital patients.
This is because Zimbabwean public hospitals often run out of the most basic of resources, and so patients are forced to carry their own drips, linen, food and sometimes even medication to hospitals...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.