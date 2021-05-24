Zondo commission worth every cent
I have said this before but it’s worth repeating: the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has been worth every single cent we have spent on it. If we were asked to double the money we have so far spent, I would happily agree.
Now, and after this commission has wrapped up its work, we cannot say we did not know. We cannot say we were not told about the illicit money bags and the kickbacks and the cabinet appointments...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.