Zondo commission worth every cent

Justice Malala Columnist 24 May 2021

I have said this before but it’s worth repeating: the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has been worth every single cent we have spent on it. If we were asked to double the money we have so far spent, I would happily agree.

Now, and after this commission has wrapped up its work, we cannot say we did not know. We cannot say we were not told about the illicit money bags and the kickbacks and the cabinet appointments...

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

