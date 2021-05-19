Opinion

Whichever way you vax it, most people will eventually get the needle

In this frenetic age suspicions are understandable, but when people see there is little to fear, they’ll come around

Tom Eaton Columnist 19 May 2021

Is it likely? No. But could it happen? Could SA vaccinate five million elderly South Africans in the next six weeks? If private healthcare companies flex their huge muscles, and Eskom keeps the coal dry, and Ace Magashule doesn’t suspend Jacob Zuma’s trial by suspending himself into the courtroom by his suspenders to snatch up Number One and bounce him away to freedom, then ... maybe?

I’m hedging, I know, but if the cautiously upbeat noises from the private sector are any indication, health minister Zweli Mkhize’s target might not be pure science fiction...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X