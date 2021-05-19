Action needed to deal with dangers of roaming cattle

The shortage of commonage land for stock farmers in Nelson Mandela Bay has been a problem for years. About four years ago, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality released a report to the public health committee that revealed it could cost the city up to R53m to buy land to serve informal stock farmers in the city.



This, it was hoped, would resolve the problem of roaming livestock, which are often the cause of road accidents...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.