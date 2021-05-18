Safety precautions critical even with vaccinations
It has been a while since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed SA on Covid-19, creating, perhaps for some, the impression that all is good and well.
This, especially considering vaccinations are being administered across the country, creating a false sense of security...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.