Opinion

Safety precautions critical even with vaccinations

Editorial Comment None 18 May 2021

It has been a while since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed SA on Covid-19, creating, perhaps for some, the impression that all is good and well.

This, especially considering vaccinations are being administered across the country, creating a false sense of security...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X