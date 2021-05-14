Tycoon to build R3bn vaccine plant in SA. Can you see the ANC drooling?

Dr Soon-Shiong has two comorbidities – he is wealthy, and he wants to send billions to a country under ANC rule

It’s quite extraordinary news. SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong wants to invest R3bn in building a plant in this country that will manufacture 100 million vaccines a year, enough to give two jabs to 80% of South Africans, presumably administered over the course of the next 900 years.



That last number isn’t official, by the way. Also, I don’t want to be excessively cynical. Our vaccine rollout has already started accelerating, and it’s very possible that we might all get jabbed just in time for the Covid-52 pandemic of the mid-21st century...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.