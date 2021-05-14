Opportunity for EP Rugby to prosper
EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan will have struck a chord with many when he called for an end to the bitter infighting that has plagued his union.
Rademan displayed a conciliatory tone by extending a hand of friendship to his rivals when he was re-elected president after a bitter election battle...
