City needs rates and electricity payments to deliver services
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is forging ahead with disconnecting the electricity of rates and services defaulters after council approved the move in June 2020.
If the reaction from opposition parties and a coalition partner is anything to go by, the move will likely be used as a political football going into the crucial October 27 municipal elections...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.