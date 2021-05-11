Decision needed as Nelson Mandela Bay name-change saga drags on
“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” William Shakespeare once wrote in what is perhaps one of his most famous lines.
But, for many in Nelson Mandela Bay, new names gazetted by arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa in February are just not as sweet as the names they know and love — Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) and Uitenhage (now Kariega). ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.