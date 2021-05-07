Shocking truth about poverty, hunger in SA

PREMIUM

We pride ourselves as a family newspaper — one that can be enjoyed by the entire family as the reporting is accurate, fair, responsible and does not show gratuitous images or use explicit language.



On Wednesday, the editorial management team spent a significant amount of time discussing whether or not to publish photographs of a Motherwell woman so emaciated that all that is left of her is skin and bone...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.