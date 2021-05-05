Why media freedom is always worth fighting for
On Monday, many around the globe celebrated World Press Freedom Day.
Described as a day that “acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom”, and a day of “reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics”, World Press Freedom Day had its origins in a Unesco conference in Windhoek, Namibia, in 1991. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.