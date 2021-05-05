Opinion

Why media freedom is always worth fighting for

Editorial Comment None 05 May 2021

On Monday, many around the globe celebrated World Press Freedom Day.

Described as a day that “acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom”, and a day of “reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics”, World Press Freedom Day had its origins in a Unesco conference in Windhoek, Namibia, in 1991.  ..

