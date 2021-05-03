Viable, diverse, stable and safe — is this really too much for media to ask?

Viability, diversity, stability and safety are essential ingredients of any healthy information ecosystem.

How many media worldwide can say yes to all four?

How far are individual professionals, news organisations, and the industry as a whole from achieving these?

And at this time of global anxiety, economic turmoil, and future uncertainty, is it crazy to be aiming for them in the first place?

As we mark May 3, World Press Freedom Day, media across the globe are fighting threats both existential and immediate.

The Covid-19 health pandemic has worsened, and in many instances accelerated challenges familiar to media owners, editors and journalists everywhere.

The dilemma for an industry shrinking by the day and fast running out of money is that the biggest, most unavoidable cost is the journalism that, by its very essence, defines it.

Above all, Covid-19 has forced questions around the economic model and how media are financed front and centre for everyone with even just a passing interest in how news is produced.

The insecurities that have been corroding the industry for more than two decades are now circulating wildly and devastating newsrooms and boardrooms worldwide.

Many of the difficult questions facing the news industry are underpinned by an inability to predict a general economic model that will guarantee a future for quality, professional journalism.

Digital ad revenue failed a long time ago to make up anywhere near the shortfall from traditional advertising sources. (The irony, during this global pandemic, is that media have generally seen online traffic soar, yet revenues continue to plummet).

Experiments with paywalls, subscription models, and shifts away from traditional news products have produced notable localised successes but are no one-size-fits-all panacea.

In developing markets, across countries where press freedom is threatened, or where huge disadvantages in skills and resources were already acute, the Covid-19-catalysed survival fight comes at a moment in which many media organisations are already on their knees.

Added to this, of course, are the new digital frontiers in which media continue to struggle to assert themselves.

The ever-growing cacophony of social media channels — each account a direct competitor to media in terms of audience, ad share, and influence — has led to media jostling for a position in the digital society that they previously dominated in the physical world.

Contributing significantly to this decline in prestige is a pervasive, algorithmically confirmed bias that favours social discord, feeds off polarisation, and services corporate profit.

The phenomenon slowly revealed itself during the latter half of the previous decade and showed media the deck is very much stacked against them, regardless of the quality, accuracy or trustworthiness of their content.

The harsh reality: public interest reporting simply does not convert to advertising dollars — or at least not nearly enough of them to bet the house on.

But the potential for misuse, manipulation, or even the “weaponisation” of the algorithms has nowhere been more starkly illustrated than in the election domain — a pre-pandemic period of turmoil that shook democratic societies to their core.

Just ask Maria Ressa (her company itself a product of social media), how speaking truth to power in the digital age has cost her.

The idea that the dominant tech companies are both part of the problem and an essential ingredient to finding a solution is unavoidable.

As the gatekeepers of Eldorado, they remain in an immense position of relatively unchecked authority to determine the success — or failure — of the news industry at the local, national and international levels.

The money involved is astronomical, but money alone doesn’t tell the whole story of the media’s dilemma almost a year-and-a-half into the pandemic.

Journalists continue to be physically attacked, threatened — online and off — and killed in rising numbers.

The pandemic has provided no respite, with more than 600 Covid-19-related attacks documented to date.

The drastic social measures taken by governments around the world have been exploited, somewhat predictably, by those already averse to a free media as an opportunity to stifle freedom of expression, restrict access to information, and undermine critical reporting on their efforts.