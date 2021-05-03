Opinion

Nurses need to show humanity, kindness and care

Editorial Comment None 03 May 2021

Leaving a mother and her infant waiting in the rain outside a clinic for several hours is cruel and uncaring.

Whether this contributed to the baby coming down with pneumonia later, only doctors can say...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X