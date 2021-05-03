ANC wants to ‘nuance’ SA to death
With a civil service so inefficient and useless, we can’t jail, prosecute or convict these criminals
I fervently hope I’m wrong, but chances remain high that the perpetrators of state capture will walk. Anoj Singh will not see the inside of a cell despite the incredible true tales of him picking up dirty money and dropping it off at high-security cash vaults around Johannesburg.
Malusi Gigaba will not be a guest of the state despite clear testimony by his wife and others about him receiving orders like a little boy while taking tawdry cash from the Guptas...
