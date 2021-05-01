Mosque hate speech graffiti raises fears of attack

SA’s transition to democracy brought with it what has been referred to as the supreme law of the country — the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.



Chapter 2 of that constitution is called the Bill of Rights. It speaks to all kinds of rights and says that: “Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.