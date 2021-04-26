Sexwale saga shows again just how gullible South Africans are

PREMIUM

The only thing worse than seeing politician and businessman Tokyo Sexwale embarrass himself so spectacularly last week was realising just how many people believed his tall tales.



The fact that so many seemingly smart, rational, considered people even said that Sexwale’s wild utterances deserved serious investigation tells you something about this country: we are closer to disaster than we think...

