Sexwale saga shows again just how gullible South Africans are
The only thing worse than seeing politician and businessman Tokyo Sexwale embarrass himself so spectacularly last week was realising just how many people believed his tall tales.
The fact that so many seemingly smart, rational, considered people even said that Sexwale’s wild utterances deserved serious investigation tells you something about this country: we are closer to disaster than we think...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.