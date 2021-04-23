More action needed to revive tourism industry
Long before the advent of Covid-19, which devastated the already gloomy SA economy, the tourism industry was already in trouble.
But the pandemic worsened the situation as the industry was one of the worst affected by the national lockdown...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.