Is Mogoeng missing in action?

Chief justice strangely silent amid searing political attacks on judiciary

PREMIUM

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s remaining months in office may be the most crucial in terms of shaping his legacy, given the unprecedented political attacks on the judiciary in recent weeks and criticism of its governance.



The past year has been a trying one for the chief justice, whose term ends in September...

