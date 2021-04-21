Why not fully embrace Red Location precinct?
It has been close to eight years since the Red Location Museum was shut by the New Brighton community in protest over housing issues, which this newspaper has reported on extensively. The problems that subsequently besieged the facility resulted in another set of problems, such as large-scale looting as the building stands empty. There have been countless meetings between the community and various political heads, but the stalemate remains.
It was thus somewhat of a surprise this week when it emerged that a tourism company, in partnership with NPOs and the surrounding community, was using part of the premises to promote art and tourism in the area...
