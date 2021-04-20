Some of greatest minds didn’t have qualifications to match
If anything sets South Africans apart from most societies in the world, it is our penchant for performance persecution.
Nowhere else in the world have I found people, groups of people — racial, ethnic, language or religious groups — who have battled one another over who has been more persecuted. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.