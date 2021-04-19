Say no to bribery and report corrupt officers
It is good to see that people are starting to fight back against corrupt traffic and metro cops who try to extract bribes from motorists for what are often trumped-up offences.
Corruption Watch has received 1,355 reports of traffic cops trying to solicit bribes since 2012, according to the Sunday Times...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.