Zuma takes another step towards jail
The former president has been given yet another opportunity to be heard, but he clearly doesn’t want that
Former president Jacob Zuma inched closer to spending time in prison for contempt of court after his latest defiance of a directive from the Constitutional Court.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had asked Zuma to file a 15-page affidavit detailing what sanction he felt appropriate after he ignored the court’s ruling to appear before the state capture commission under judge Raymond Zondo on April 14. But instead of a sworn affidavit, Zuma filed a 22 page “statement” — one not compiled under oath — in which he once again attacks the judiciary with unsubstantiated allegations of unfair treatment against him...
