Victims of Cookhouse brutality must get justice
A community in the vice-grip of a group of rogue police officers, with some having endured the most horrific attacks at the hands of those who were meant to protect them. This is the heartbreaking story we tell in this newspaper on Friday.
An investigation spanning two weeks uncovered how at least 12 residents of Bhongweni location in Cookhouse were brutally assaulted — allegedly by the police — before and during the hard lockdown of 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.