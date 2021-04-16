Public-private partnership to better lives of all
In the bid to deliver on its promise of a better life for all, the Eastern Cape government is grappling with what most public policy experts label as the triple challenge facing SA, namely inequality, poverty and unemployment.
I strongly believe that accomplishing this gargantuan mission of a better life for all will require strong collaboration between government and private sector...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.