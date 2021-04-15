Opinion

This is why Hitler-hailing attention seekers are so dangerous in SA

Mcebo Dlamini and Lwazi Lushaba knew exactly what they were doing, and progressives must unequivocally reject them

PREMIUM
Jonathan Jansen Columnist 15 April 2021

In 1990 a little-known lawyer called Mike Godwin noticed that in the early days of the internet, people in online forums would eventually resort to calling the other side Nazis.

Today we have Godwin’s Law: “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one.”..

