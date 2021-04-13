Failed Maimane ‘experiment’ a setback for DA
So, Mmusi Maimane was “an experiment” that “when wrong”. The DA then reverted to type, and replaced him with the predictable mediocrity of John Steenhuisen, and effectively shored up the complacency of white privilege and hegemony. It sounds terribly familiar ...
It’s the same across SA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.