Opinion

Act now to ensure safety of vulnerable elderly

Editorial Comment None 13 April 2021

They are among the most vulnerable people — if not the most vulnerable — in society.

So when their sanctuary is breached, we need to sit up, take notice and take action. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X