Carpetbaggers are entrenching underdevelopment
A comparative analysis of the Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities by Crispian Olver examines electoral, governance and socioeconomic data in relation to their performance.
He concludes that “ ... periods of political instability and factionalism have corresponded to decline in service delivery performance, citizen satisfaction, governance and financial sustainability”; and that “while city governance has economic effects, there are broader structural dynamics and demographic patterns which are beyond the control of cities”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.