Opinion

Traffic officials must set good example for road users

Editorial Comment None 08 April 2021

At the weekend, a video went viral of Nelson Mandela Bay officials acting, if not illegally, then definitely irresponsibly.

In it, traffic officials are seen hitchhiking on a modified trailer on the M4 in Gqeberha...

