Dan Mpengesi treading on thin ice
It just wouldn’t be Chippa United if the club was not embroiled in some kind of crisis or controversy.
It's safe to say that never before, in the history of South African soccer, has there been a club that has invited so much attention for mostly the wrong reasons...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.