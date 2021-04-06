Vision for Central as a student hub would benefit entire city
The whole of Central should be to Nelson Mandela University what Braamfontein is to Wits University, Greenwich Village is to New York University, and Bloomsbury and Camden are to the University of London.
A historic precinct in Port Elizabeth’s inner city, Central has all the ingredients to be a place of vibrant student and business activity, but over the past few years there has been no co-ordination to address Central’s obvious decline, decay and criminality...
