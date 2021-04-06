SA needs realignment of political landscape
Mashaba should be engaging with Maimane, Malema with Magashule, because SA needs a strong opposition
Even the most ardent supporters of the ANC will admit — some privately, most publicly — that the party needs a robust opposition. Those who love SA and its democracy will agree even more fervently that without an active, vocal and strong adversary we — any democracy, for that matter — are doomed.
We don’t need a lively and popular opposition because the ANC is bad, but because great ideas and policies need contestation, challenge and debate before we reach consensus and implement. We need a committed and forceful opposition because any party, even a party of liberation such as the ANC, can fall prey to bad ideas and poor leaders...
