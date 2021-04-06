More senseless murders on our ‘Wild West’ streets

Two people shot dead outside the offices of a long-haul bus company. And an innocent bystander fatally wounded as he left a nearby supermarket.



Two of the people who died, a 36-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, had just bought tickets for a trip to Gauteng and were walking out of the bus company’s offices in Perridgevale when they were mowed down...

