More senseless murders on our ‘Wild West’ streets
Two people shot dead outside the offices of a long-haul bus company. And an innocent bystander fatally wounded as he left a nearby supermarket.
Two of the people who died, a 36-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, had just bought tickets for a trip to Gauteng and were walking out of the bus company’s offices in Perridgevale when they were mowed down...
