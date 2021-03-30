Politicians bring university that helped shape continent into disrepute

PREMIUM

I was in my mid-teens when I was first introduced to the philosophy of pan-Africanism.



My late mother, a former member of the ANC with whom I used to attend meetings in Soweto as a child, believed that pan-Africanism was the most relevant philosophy in a South Africa where change was happening at a glacial pace. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.