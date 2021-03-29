Shame on you, reckless partygoers
When premier Oscar Mabuyane recommended that stricter lockdown regulations be in place in the Eastern Cape before the festive season, there was a huge uproar.
His recommendations to the national coronavirus command council resulted in alcohol sales being banned, beaches closed and an earlier curfew...
