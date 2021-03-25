Sanity prevails in Lions tour decision
Thank goodness sanity prevailed when rugby bosses decided the British and Irish Lions tour to SA would go ahead as planned despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.
Years of tradition would have been broken had rugby chiefs decided to play the eagerly anticipated series in the UK...
