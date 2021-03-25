Eastern Cape health department in need of intensive care

PREMIUM

For years, the Eastern Cape health department has forked out billions of rand in medico-legal claims, resulting in service delivery being negatively affected.



The provincial government has blamed health-care workers who are allegedly colluding with unscrupulous lawyers and stealing patients’ files, resulting in the health department being unable to defend itself in court...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.