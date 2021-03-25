Opinion

Eastern Cape health department in need of intensive care

PREMIUM
Editorial Comment None 26 March 2021

For years, the Eastern Cape health department has forked out billions of rand in medico-legal claims, resulting in service delivery being negatively affected.

The provincial government has blamed health-care workers who are allegedly colluding with unscrupulous lawyers and stealing patients’ files, resulting in the health department being unable to defend itself in court...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Most Read

X