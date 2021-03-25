Eastern Cape health department in need of intensive care
For years, the Eastern Cape health department has forked out billions of rand in medico-legal claims, resulting in service delivery being negatively affected.
The provincial government has blamed health-care workers who are allegedly colluding with unscrupulous lawyers and stealing patients’ files, resulting in the health department being unable to defend itself in court...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.